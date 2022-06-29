Resort Trailer: Cristin Milioti & William Jackson hosts a Mystery Show

The official trailer for the movie “The Resort” starring Kristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper has been released. “The Resort” is due to air on Peacock on July 28. It was created by Andy Ciara, who is also a co-showrunner with his colleague Allison Miller. The series will tell about Noah (Harper) and Emma (Milioti), a couple celebrating their 10th anniversary at the Oceana Vista resort on the Riviera Maya. When they discover evidence of the disappearance of 15-year-old Sam Knowlston (Skyler Gizondo), the couple plunges into solving the mystery, and the events of the past begin to test their already strained relationship. The resort’s cast also includes Gabriela Kartol, Luis Gerardo Mendes, Nina Bloomgarden and Nick Offerman from Parks & Recreation.

The resort certainly has a lot of talent working both in front of the camera and behind it. The first four episodes of the series were directed by Ben Sinclair, played by Dave, and they also featured the regulars of the second plan. This includes Sinclair himself as the owner of the resort, in addition to Parvesh Chin from Mythic Quest and Barb and Star Go to Michael Hitchcock from Vista del Mar as a married couple, both named Ted, Debbie Ryan from Insatiable, Dylan Baker from Trick ‘r Treat, and Becky Ann Baker from Freaks and Geeks.

Related: The Best Shows to Watch on Peacock Right Now

Now NBC has released the official trailer for The Resort. In just 100 seconds, the trailer reveals the entire vast mystery of the series, following Noah and Emma through their marital troubles as they arrive at the resort, who are distracted when Emma discovers missing Sam Knowlston’s phone buried in the mud near the house. side of the road. While the tone remains comedic throughout, the final third of the trailer shows just how exciting the puzzle box is that its leads are about to dive into. Check out the trailer for The Resort, as well as the official poster below:

This trailer will certainly interest fans of both actors, taking the familiarity of the main characters with the mind-blowing prerequisites to a much darker and more exciting place. Harper is best known for his role in The Good Place, a sitcom about the afterlife that had many conceptual twists. For her part, Milioti recently starred in the 2020 film Palm Springs, another sci-fi project dedicated to a vacation that plays terribly with time. In fact, Palm Springs was also written by Ciara, who clearly feels comfortable with the Resort.

“Resort” is an interesting combination of genres for “Peacock”. Although the comedy and its plot outwardly seem similar to the Apple TV + series “Shmigadun”, the tone is completely different. Anyway, this trailer is more reminiscent of thrillers like M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” than any other comedy series currently being broadcast, and it will certainly be interesting to see how Milioti, Jackson Harper and the rest of the talented actors handle this mix.