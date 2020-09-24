Resolved doubts with Spider-Man: how to go from PS5

Sony confirms that it will not be free to upgrade from PS4 to PS5 if we have the original game. We explain the four options available to make the jump.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PS5 will not be free for users of the original PS4 video game, Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018, PS4). The Japanese company has clarified to Kotaku the doubts of a situation that is especially reminiscent of Control with 505 Games. We are going to explain what are the options available to future PlayStation 5 users in the face of this ambitious remastering where there are a long dozen of new features.

Sony insists: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is a new game

The first thing Sony affects is that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is like a new game: “The remastering for PS5 is not a simple rescaling, many of the game’s assets have been fully updated to take advantage of the capabilities of PS5, “said James Stevenson, Communications Director for Insomniac Games. Remodeled characters, ray tracing, greater drawing distance, better lighting, more characters on screen, performance mode at 4K and 60 FPS, the three DLC included with reduced loading times, 3D Audio …

The question is, how can we access Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5? For how much price? These are the four options available to play the original and the remastering. In addition, we also clarify the doubt of the buyers of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales of PS4, whose version of the current generation will also be sold in stores and can be upgraded to PS5 at no cost.



