Resistance 4: A Story Of Cancellation

Resistance 4 game is among the canceled productions, influenced by some past events and productions. Here is the Resistance 4 cancellation process.

The third episode of Resistance, the first-person shooter game developed by Insomniac Games, came out about 10 years ago. While this series has been forgotten by some players, others still hope that the tale of aliens invading Earth will continue.

The cancellation process of Resistance 4

A few months after Resistance 3’s release in 2011, CEO Ted Price revealed that Insomniac Games has “no firm plans” to work on additional games in the series. The reason for this decision was not entirely clear. Because although the third game did not break any sales records, it sold quite well and received positive reviews.

According to the information revealed, the studio eventually changed its course regarding this decision and presented Resistance 4 to Sony officials. However, this offer was unfortunately rejected. In an episode of the PlayStation podcast Sacred Symbols, game developer Colin Moriarty revealed that his friends from Insomniac shared this information. The reason why the offer for the fourth game of the Resistance series was rejected was that Sony had too many post-apocalyptic games already in development.

At that time, four more games with similar post-apocalyptic structure were in pre-development for PS3 at the same time. These games included Killzone Shadow Fall, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and The Last of Us. Therefore, Sony reported that Resistance 4 is very similar to The Last of Us game developed by Naughty Dog studio. He didn’t want the two games to be in competition with each other. According to Moriarty, Resistance 4 was unplugged at this point.

While hearing this may be disappointing to some fans, it doesn’t mean that Resistance has been abandoned forever. At this point, The Last of Us 2 has been among the games that have left their mark in recent years. This shows that players’ appetite for post-apocalyptic environments has never waned. Maybe this situation can bring Resistance 4 back to the agenda on Sony’s wing.