Residente’s ‘Rene’ wins Best Song of the Year

Residente’s ‘Rene’ wins the category for Best Song of the Year at the 2020 Latin Grammy 2020 edition.

Today the 2020 edition of the Latin Grammy Awards took place from the city of Miami, and one of the most important moments of the night was knowing who was the winner in the category for Best Song of the Year.

For the 21st edition of the Latin Grammy Awards, the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences decided to nominate the following songs in the category for Best Song of the Year: ‘Codo con Codo’ by Jorge Drexler, ‘ElMundoFuera’ by Alejandro Sanz, ‘The same air’ by Camilo, ‘Sharks’ by Ricky Martín, ‘Tutu’ by Camilo and Pedro Capo, ‘Bonita’ by Sebastián Yatra and Juanes, ‘ADMV’ by Maluma, ‘For Sale’ by Alejandro Sanz and Carlos Vives, ‘Tusa’ by Karol G and Nicki Minaj, ‘What in you I see’ by Kany García and ‘Rene’ by Residente.

Residente gives powerful message at Latin Grammys

The winning track in the category for Best Song of the Year turned out to be Residente’s ‘Rene’, which was released in February this year and quickly received acclaim from critics and fans, who agreed that this single is one of the most representative in the career of the Puerto Rican interpreter.

Residente did not attend the famous event, but gave a powerful speech through a video call, in which he thanked the academy for this recognition and the fans for all the support he has received throughout his musical career.

“We as artists must feel uncomfortable to force ourselves to innovate and be creative … I see many people afraid of not being on Spotify, of not selling, and in art you cannot be afraid,” said Residente before the Latin cameras Grammy.



