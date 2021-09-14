Resident Evil Wins Commemorative Box For 25 Years Of The Series

Celebrating 25 years of the Resident Evil franchise, Capcom announced in Japan the release of three sets with all games in the main series.

Entitled Biohazard Episode Selection, the special pack will be released for PS4 and will feature uncensored game versions.

The launch of the collection in Japanese territory is scheduled for November 25th and the sets will cost ¥5,990 each, approximately U$55 or R$287 at the current price.

Each box will include a part of the plot of numbered games, separated as follows:

“Fall of Umbrella” covers the period when pharmaceutical experiments spiraled out of control and features remastered versions of Resident Evil and Resident Evil 0, as well as remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3;

“Threat of Bioterrorism” encompasses the years when survivors of Raccoon City and the BSAA battled bioweapons in Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6;

“Episode of Ethan Winters” shows how Ethan became involved in the story, featuring the seventh and eighth games — with Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition and Resident Evil Village. In addition, this box also features 13 postcards and a code for downloading RE: Verse, a multiplayer game scheduled for release in 2022.

In addition to games and postcards, players can receive extra gifts such as digital wallpapers.

There is still no information about a possible launch of the boxes in countries other than Japan.