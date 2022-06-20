Resident Evil: Welcome to the sequel Raccoon City Chances Addressed by a Star

According to star Tom Hopper, the chances of a sequel to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City seem high. The 2021 film was a reboot of the widescreen Constantin Films franchise, as screenwriter and director Johannes Roberts sought to more accurately adapt Capcom’s survival horror video games by combining the stories of the first two games. The action of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City takes place in 1998 and revolves around a group of policemen in the city of the same name in the Midwest, which is under siege due to an invasion of zombies.

Kaya Scodelario led the cast of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City as Claire Redfield along with Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Evan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, Donal Logue as Chief Brian. Irons and Neil McDonough as Dr. William Birkin. Released in theaters last November, the film received mixed to negative reviews from critics due to the lackluster script, but received praise for its fidelity to the source material. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” will gross modestly, grossing over $41 million on a $25 million budget, and one star believes it could lead to something bigger.

During an exclusive conversation with Screen Rant to discuss the 3rd season of Umbrella Academy, star Tom Hopper shared some thoughts about a potential sequel to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Although actor Albert Wesker has not heard any official rumors about a sequel, he confirmed that the studios that created the first film were happy with how it worked and seem confident that the sequel will move forward. See what Hopper said below:

“What I know is that it was very successful in terms of demand, a lot of people were sitting at home watching it, so I think they are very happy with Konstantin and Sony, all the guys who run this show. I certainly hope to come back and play Albert Wesker again, it ended up like, “Oh, I can get used to this guy.” Besides, where he’s going, I think he can be very interesting, so I certainly hope so.”

As Hopper notes, the success of “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” has spread to home entertainment movie releases, becoming the most popular movie on VUDU in the first weekend and earning over $3 million from Blu-ray and DVD sales in the first weekend. four months since its appearance on the shelves. While this is largely behind the films starring Milla Jovovich, the release of the film in the middle of a pandemic and the positive fan response to the Resident Evil reboot seems to have suited Sony and Constantin Films well. Since Hopper confirmed that the studio is happy with the financial return of the film and is collaborating with Netflix for the show “Resident Evil”, it is likely that the studio will continue to work on the adaptation of the game.

Resident Evil: “Welcome to Raccoon City” left many narrative threads open for a potential sequel, namely Wesker Hopper, who was mysteriously revived by Ada Wong after being shot by Jill Valentine from Hannah John-Kamen. In addition, the actors and Roberts teased possible sequel plans, including thoughts on adapting everything from Resident Evil 4 to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Code: Veronica. While viewers are waiting for news that the studio can start working on a sequel, they can already broadcast Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City on Starz.