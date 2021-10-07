Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Hits With A First Trailer Faithful To The Video Game

Resident Evil: Sony Pictures and Constantin Films Present First Trailer for Capcom’s Horror Saga Film Reboot; Theatrical release on December 30. Finally, and after the first images of the cinematographic reboot of the Resident Evil video game saga, we have the first trailer in Spanish of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, a first advance that you can see heading this news and that shows some very faithful first sequences to the original concepts of the first two video games in the Capcom franchise. Along with this first advance, those responsible have also shared the poster and the official synopsis.

The zombies of Raccoon City return to theaters

Thus, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City represents the restart of the adaptations of the Resident Evil video games after the different installments of the last two decades with Milla Jovovich as the protagonist, a series of very free adaptations of the original saga. In this case, the reboot by the filmmaker and screenwriter Johannes Roberts (The Strangers: Deadly Hunt) aims to be much more faithful to the first two Capcom games, also based on other horror film references such as The Exorcist or The Shining.

Among the main protagonists we have names like Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker and Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy. The cast is completed by Donal Logue, Neal McDonough, Lily Gao, Chad Rook and Marina Mazep. Its premiere in theaters in Spain will be on December 30, 2021, although the world premiere will be on November 24. We leave you with the official synopsis of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

“Returning to the origins of the wildly popular RESIDENT EVIL franchise, Johannes Roberts, a fan and filmmaker, is bringing games back to life for a whole new generation of fans. In RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY, once a burgeoning hometown of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwest town. The exodus from the company left the city a wasteland … with a great evil brewing beneath the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must unite to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and survive the night. “