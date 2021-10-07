Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Ganha Trailer

Resident Evil: This Thursday afternoon (07), Sony Pictures Entertainment unveiled the first trailer for the film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which features Leon, Claire, Chris and other characters in a feature film that it intends to recount (in its own way) the events of Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2, the first two games in the series.

It is worth stressing that this is not Netflix’s live action series, but the film that has been gaining information in recent months. In the video, we see the elite S.T.A.R.S. entering Spencer Mansion, besides Leon and Claire surviving in the R.P.D., Raccoon City police station. Among the scenes are iconic moments such as Licker’s hallway, the scene of the first zombie in the recreated series, and possibly William Birkin appearing at the end.

Check out:

Trailer with different scenes:

Because it’s a big-screen adaptation, it’s possible to see clear changes from the start, like Chris and Claire meeting (Claire never finds Chris, who already went to fight Umbrella in Europe in the events of the second game), the helicopter crashing into Spencer Mansion (he falls into the RPD) and possible different explanations for Lisa Trevor and other characters.

The film’s cast has Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Black Mirror, Game of Thrones) as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (Flash, When We Met) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy ) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Shoot Twice, Now Apocalypse) as Leon Kennedy, Donal Logue (Gotham, Sons of Anarchy) as Deputy Brian Irons and Neal McDonough (CSI: NY, Flash) as William Birkin.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits theaters on November 24, 2021. So, will it be good? Leave your comment below!