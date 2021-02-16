Resident Evil Village’s Daniela Dimitrescu wins cosplay

Resident Evil Village hasn’t even been released yet, but it’s already making cosplayers happy all over the world! Although Lady Dimitrescu is the favorite of the crowd and has already appeared prominently here, there is also space to appreciate Daniela Dimitrescu!

Our artist of the day is Angel Kaoru, a photographer, model and professional makeup artist who gave life to one of the witches who protect Dimitrescu Castle.

If you want to see even more pictures of her, just follow her work on Instagram and Twitter. The next chapter of the Capcom horror franchise will be released on May 7, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. What did you think of this cosplay? Comment below!