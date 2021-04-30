Resident Evil: Village Will Have Another Special Broadcast Soon

Resident Evil: Village: Capcom has already made some broadcasts dedicated to Resident Evil: Village, so it’s not surprising that they have at least one more reserved for the title launch. The company has already announced that the next live broadcast will take place on May 7 at 8 am in Brasília time.

Apparently, they will have some Japanese guests and people who worked on the game, all with the intention of really celebrating the arrival of the latest addition to the zombie franchise. If you are interested in following the event, you can do so on the Japanese Resident Evil channel (Biohazard in this case) on YouTube or directly on the video below.

It is only good to mention that it is very likely that there will be no subtitles or a translator during the broadcast, but that will not prevent us from taking advantage of the possible new gameplay images that they may reveal. With the almost picturesque success of the villainous Lady Dimitrescu, one can imagine that she also makes an appearance there.

If you are already anxious to experience some unavoidable scares with the new game, it is worth remembering that Resident Evil: Village will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC on the same day of this live, that is, in 7 of May. Just be sure to comment below if you are enjoying this new style of the franchise or if you would prefer it to continue as it used to!