Resident Evil Village will have a bigger campaign

Here we have some more details regarding Resident Evil Village. This time, they are related to the duration of the campaign, which promises to be longer than seen in Resident Evil VII: Biohazard.

The information in question was released by producer Peter Fabiano in an article to be published in next month’s issue of the UK’s Official PlayStation Magazine. The occasion also served to say that the game will “practically eliminate” load times on the PlayStation 5 and that the game’s audio will surprise those who venture here.

In the past, the Capcom team had already said that it would be the biggest game in the series made on the RE Engine, the game’s graphics engine, but now they finally confirmed Village may be, in fact, a much bigger game than expected (overcoming Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake too).

Resident Evil Village will be available from May 7 in versions for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.