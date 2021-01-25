Resident Evil Village to have Chris Redfield jacket print

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC via Steam. And, like practically all the games in the franchise, it will have collector’s editions, but in Japan, there will be one more than special: an edition that gives a life-size jacket by Chris Redfield.

However, the price of this edition scares more than the creatures in the game: $ 1,800, that is, about R $ 10,000 in the current conversion. It features all the items from the regular Collector’s Edition, which includes a Chris Redfield figurine, plus the character’s full-size coat.

The game is one of the most anticipated in 2021. In the last week, Capcom released a demo version of the game, exclusively for PS5. Called Maiden, your objective is to escape the castle dungeon that will be one of the main scenarios of the game. However, this part will not be available in the full title.

Capcom also revealed details about one of the game’s villains: Lady Dimitrescu. And gigantic witch has a huge claw and her appearances in the game will cause panic to players. If that weren’t enough, the character has three daughters who have the power to transform into flying insects and have also chased players across the stage.