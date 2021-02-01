Resident Evil Village: The game can include an open world

If an information that was released on the SteamDB website ends up being confirmed at some point, we will have the chance to see some elements of the open world in Resident Evil Village.

The message you can see below was published on Twitter by an insider and brings some details that were on the page, such as the fact that the game has an open world (this tag was added to the game page on January 22). However, it has been said that developers are taking the metroidvania concept more literally.

“Resident Evil Village has a kind of small open world, Metroidvania is the word the team uses. There is a greater focus on exploration, all areas are connected and it is necessary to return to them more than in previous titles in the series ”, says the message, which also mentions the presence of nudity in some moments of the adventure.

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7 this year in versions for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.