Resident Evil: Village Tem Easter Egg From Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil: Village, Capcom has recently made available a new demonstration of Resident Evil: Village focused on the exploration of Lady Dimitrescu’s castle, and those who venture out with local hair will not find just different areas to learn, but also a direct reference to the fourth game of the series.

For the sake of Easter eggs, a tribute to Leon’s adventure can be seen in no dialogue with Duke, or novo game market. Ao start a conversation with the iconic phrase “What’re ya buying?” Edited, complementing with the information that isso was described by “um velho amigo” – ou seja, a direct reference to the seller of Resident Evil 4.

E você, have you seen a reference? E o what achou da demonstração? Give your opinion no space below for comments.

Resident Evil: Village will be released in May 7 in versions for PC, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.