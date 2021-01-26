Resident Evil: Village spoiler leaks fight with game boss

Capcom has barely announced Resident Evil: Village officially and there are already leaks of the game happening on the internet. Today (26), a gameplay section of the title ended up appearing on YouTube and the developer did everything possible to get it off the air as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, the time the video was on the air was long enough for other people to download and upload it to various platforms. Apparently, this part of the game shows nothing more than a fight with a big boss, that is, a very boring spoiler to appear before the hour.

What’s worse is that this is not the first time this has happened with Resident Evil: Village, as some parts of the game and certain spoilers had already leaked in December 2020. All of this because Capcom was the victim of a ransomware attack last year. past and refused to pay those responsible for what happened.

Even so, it is quite possible that new leaks will happen in the coming months, at least until the game’s release on May 7 this year. The way is to try to avoid any video that is not official until then if you don’t want to come across these spoilers.

It is worth remembering that Resident Evil: Village will be available both on last generation consoles, such as the PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on the current platforms, such as PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.