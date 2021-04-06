Resident Evil Village shows Lady Dimitrescu evolution

Capcom shares new images showing the artistic evolution of Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters in Resident Evil Village. This was the creative process.

Capcom shows new images about the artistic evolution of Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters in Resident Evil Village. The antagonists of the eighth numbered installment followed a creative process focused on a single purpose: to create a great impression on the players.

This is how Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters were created in Resident Evil Village

According to Morimasa Sato, director of the game, in an interview with IGN, the team was clear from the beginning that the town would be “the core concept” of the setting. “After that, we started thinking about the characters. In order to create an attractive town with a presence, the characters that live there are extremely important, ”says Sato. “For the main enemy characters, we think about what area they’ll be in and what kind of experience they can offer. The way we start with the characters and build an experience on it may sound similar to Resident Evil 4.

This is how Lady Dimitrescu has evolved

But how did they start designing Lady Dimitrescu? Tomonori Takano, art director, reveals that it all started with Mia, one of the main faces from Resident Evil 7. “We recycled Mia’s modeling from Resident Evil 7 and dressed her in a suit and hat. I thought this would be enough to make her look ghostly, but I couldn’t make her terrifying. So we decided to make the modeling much bigger, ”says Takano; thus was the origin of Lady Dimitrescu. “I drew a concept where she leans over so she can go through a door. That’s when I felt like she could function. ” The look of her is inspired by the fashion of the 60s, something that will differentiate her from the rest of the main enemies. We know that she is almost 3 meters tall and wears a 44 foot. Almost nothing.

For its part, Resident Evil Village will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on May 7.