Resident Evil: Village showcases game scenes marketing

The first real scenes of the Resident Evil: Village gameplay have just been shown on a PS5 promotional video with Naomi Osaka, a professional tennis player. The content in question is part of an advertising action to promote the new generation console.

The gameplay video showed unpublished scenes from Resident Evil: Village and it was possible to see that some mechanics are back; how to use cabinets to block doors and windows and blow up explosive barrels. The content also shows some scenes with stealth parts, in which it will be necessary to escape from the “werewolves” of the game.

Check out Osaka’s video – the content also has scenes from Spider-Man: Miles Morales:

It is impossible not to mention that Village has an atmosphere very similar to that of Resident Evil 4 and, apparently, also has the terror of RE7 in its composition. Even with two strong references, the eighth game in the franchise seems to have its own identity.

In addition to the tennis player, actor Michael B. Jordan, known for his roles in Creed: Born to Fight and Black Panther, also participated in the campaign and was invited by Sony to play some excerpts from Miles Morales and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Check out the video of the Hollywood actor:

Sony is investing heavily in its marketing campaign to promote the PS5 and is betting on names from different branches of entertainment, such as rapper Travis Scott, who entered into a creative partnership between PlayStation and his music studio, Cactus Jack.

The PS5 will be launched on November 19 in Brazil, with a reduction of values already applied. Resident Evil: Village is set to be released sometime in 2021.

Looking forward to the new generation? Comment with us in the comments section below!



