Resident Evil Village: see special collector’s editions

Resident Evil Village, the next game in the franchise that will be released on May 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and will have special editions. The revelation was made on Wednesday, during an online event of the franchise. They will have exclusive items and figurines from in-game characters.

The Deluxe Edition will cost $ 69.99. It will bring the “Trauma Pack”, which will add even more intense elements of terror, which include small scenes like those found in Resident Evil 7. It will also have an optional greater difficulty, a pistol with silencer, an Art Book called: The Tragedy by Ethan Winters, and an exclusive song to save the game on the typewriter.

The Collector’s Edition will cost $ 219.99. It includes all items from the Deluxe Edition, plus a statue of Chris Redfield, a book with game art, and a stylized game box. All of this included in a real chest.

So far, Capcom has not confirmed the launch of special editions here in Brazil. Resident Evil Village arrives on May 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC via Steam.