Resident Evil Village: second demo may have leaked on PSN

Resident Evil Village: The launch of Resident Evil Village is getting closer and closer, and Capcom apparently has plans to release a new demo of the title before it goes on sale on May 7 – or at least that indicates a leak that happened on PlayStation Network.

Some websites are reporting that codes for this second game demo were found on the PSN backend, with specific details referring to the regions of the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. With the exception of the land of the Rising Sun, all the others bear the title Resident Evil Village Gameplay Demo.

Finally, there is also a mention that the file in question should occupy around 10 GB of storage space. Therefore, if you are keeping an eye on this part of the adventure, it is good to check if your hard drive holds this amount of information.

Possible launch

Although there is still no exact date for the release of this demo, the most obvious guess is that it will happen shortly after the next Resident Evil Village Showcase, which is scheduled to happen next week, more specifically on April 15th.

Resident Evil Village comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC on May 7, 2021.