Resident Evil Village Receives Mods from Thomas the Train

Resident Evil Village: Yes folks, he came back. Thomas the Train, a prominent character in modern games of the Resident Evil franchise through mods, is back in the demo of Resident Evil Village and once again in his role as executioner, now taking the place of Dimitrescu as the new stalker of the series.

The newly released content, created by modders from Crazy Potato, replaces Dimitrescu’s face with that of Thomas and puts the character’s wide-eyed expression on the villain of Village, who suddenly turns into the most terrifying thing ever presented in the game so far. Well, if Capcom stated that the title would be less scary than Resident Evil VII, the mod gives every reason to believe that it will not be so. Check out the video below.

The Count Theodora mod can be downloaded free of charge from NexusMods, containing the step-by-step instructions for installation and the required compatibility requirements. In addition to it, the site also hosts two other content that may be interesting for your game at least innovative, with the possibility of replacing Ethan’s knife and pistol with a spoon and a banana, respectively, and exchanging the protagonist for Cassandra, Dimitrescu’s daughter.

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.