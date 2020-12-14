Resident Evil Village receives age rating in Brazil

Resident Evil Village is the next major launch of one of Capcom’s most profitable franchises. The title, scheduled to be released sometime in 2021, has just received an age rating for people over 18 by the Brazilian Ministry of Justice.

Perhaps the document’s great information is not the age rating itself, but the indirect “confirmation” that Resident Evil Village may not be released for the past generation of consoles – PS4 and Xbox One. Check the image directly from the Ministry of Health’s website. Justice:

In November, Capcom was attacked by a group of hackers, who made more than 1 TB of content available on the internet involving private data of employees, calendars, partners and, mainly, data about games.

The leaks also indicated that Resident Evil Village could be released in late April 2021, winning purported versions for the PS4 and Xbox One, and enhanced for the new generation. However, the registration made by the Brazilian agency conflicts with the information leaked by the hackers. Did Capcom’s plans change?

Anyway, Resident Evil Village will have ultra-fast uploads (almost free of loading screens) on new generation consoles, in addition to resolutions in 4K and Ray Tracing. On PS5, it has also been confirmed that the game will take full advantage of DualSense features and support 3D Audio.

