Resident Evil Village: PSN offers free avatars on PS4

In order to promote the Resident Evil: Village showcase next week, Capcom and PSN are presenting fans in the Americas with a free game avatar, which can be redeemed on both PS4 and PS5.

The avatar is from the villain who appears in the new gameplay teaser released last Thursday (14). The item can be redeemed by any PSN user (except those in Europe and Asia). The code is as follows: LEJH-M8N9-E5XF.

Resident Evil Village will have its first official gameplay revealed during a showcase next week – on January 21st from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Brasília time. Capcom also put up a special website that mentions a mysterious closed beta to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

The new Resident Evil game remains without an exact release date (which can be announced next week during the showcase), but will be released in 2021 for PC, PS4 / PS5 and Xbox One / Series X and S.

