Resident Evil Village other games in the series have died

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Last Wednesday (27) was a little sadder for Resident Evil fans. In a message posted on Twitter, Capcom announced the death of actress Jeanette Maus, who was working on Resident Evil Village and also starred in other titles in the series.

“We here at Capcom are deeply touched to hear about the death of Jeanette Maus, a talented actress who helped bring to life several different characters, including our witches in the world of Resident Evil Village. Our feelings for family and close people ”, says the message published on the social network.

So far the cause of death of the actress has not been disclosed. The Voxel team also uses this space to express their feelings and to wish strength for family and friends during this period of mourning.

