Resident Evil Village: Multiplayer RE: Verse Postponed to Mid-Year

Resident Evil Village multiplayer mode, called Re: Verse, is not expected to ship with the base game next month. Apparently, the game mode has been postponed and should only be published in the 2nd semester.

E-mails being sent to the “Resident Evil ambassadors”, people who participate in the title tests, say that the multiplayer mode will arrive in the “summer of 2021”, which indicates the winter period in the Southern Hemisphere.

Voxel received one of these emails, which confirms the change in the release date. Below is a copy of the message.

Despite the statement, Capcom did not give further details on the matter and did not justify the postponement. Previously, the company had said that Re: Verse would be released with Village in just over a week, on May 7th.

On its own official website, in the schedule part it is indicated that the multiplayer will only arrive in the second half of 2021. Even though the website is in Portuguese, the period in which it will be launched in European countries and the United States is shown.

Re: Verse will put several iconic characters from the franchise to fight in online knockout battles of 4 to 6 people. In the game, when your character is eliminated, his body becomes a biological weapon that can be used against other players.

Like Resident Evil Village, multiplayer mode will arrive for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

