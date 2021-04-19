Resident Evil Village Mixes RE 4 and 7 with Bloodborne injection

Resident Evil Village: In a period with several postponements and a great vacuum of great releases, Resident Evil: Village is a great ray of sunshine on the distant horizon. Fortunately, the gap is narrowing and soon we will have the new Capcom launch in our hands! But in the meantime, Voxel had access to a preview of the game in an hour-long hands-off (we watched, but didn’t play) and brought our first impressions of the game.

First of all, a few points: the demo we saw represents an initial excerpt from Resident Evil: Village (but not the official minutes) and was running on a PlayStation 5. He was curious to know what to expect from the eighth title in the horror franchise most famous in the world? Come with us!

Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 7 merged perfectly

Without a doubt, Resident Evil 4 is one of the most acclaimed games in history, as well as one of the most controversial for fans. Bringing an innovative system for the time, more horizontal exploration, a new inventory mechanic and many elements that gave direction to the franchise, it was a milestone for fans and the industry. However, it was there that the “Resident Evil plus action” emerged.

On the other hand, Resident Evil 7 was the one that rescued the origins of the series, bringing claustrophobic horror in a new perspective, literally: the first person. Like the fourth game, it also had its share of controversies. However, Village plunges headlong into the DNA of each of the titles, highlighting the best of both worlds.

The village implements the tone of RE4 with its inhospitable pale tones, with the arrival of an “outsider” to a world stuck in time. On the opposite side of this spectrum, there is an injection of terror into gambling. At the very beginning we see Ethan sneaking up to reach the village on a frightening trail, arriving at a hut in which many terrifying events happen to the point of leaving us trapped in the chair with so much tension.