Resident Evil Village: meet Lady Dimitrescu

Resident Evil: Village had more details revealed on Wednesday (21) during a Capcom online event. Among them, we learn about one of the main characters of the game: Lady Dimitrescu. In addition to being a very tall woman, the villain has sharp claws and promises to be one of the game’s nightmares.

In the new video released at the event, we found out that Lady Dimitrescu has three daughters. They have the ability to transform themselves into a kind of cloud of flying insects, similar to flies or beetles, that even get into Ethan and do him good damage.

The part where the Queen speaks on the phone and talks to “Mãe Miranda” also drew attention. We don’t know if she is her real mother or a kind of higher entity to which Lady Dimitrescu reports. In the dialogue she says: “Ethan Winters escaped that idiot Heisenberg and proved to be too much for my daughters to take”, which suggests that there are also other great villains in the game.

We don’t know yet, but it is very likely that the character also has other abilities. What we can conclude is that, just like Resident Evil 7, the new game will make sure that you always keep an eye out to not face the villain, her daughters, or other countless dangers of the game.

Resident Evil: Village will be released on May 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC via Steam.