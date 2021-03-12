Resident Evil Village live on Sony! Details

Sony’s Japanese division announced an event on March 21 at 9 am Brasília time. Titled “Play! Play! Play ”, it will bring information about several games that will arrive on PlayStation 5 over the next few months.

The two highlights of this presentation go to Resident Evil Village and Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade. However, we can expect information about a few more titles coming to Japan (and quite possibly the United States as well) as early as 2021.

So, looking forward to checking out what's next? What's your most anticipated game for the next installment of PlayStation 5?