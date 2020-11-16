Resident Evil Village leak list on PS4 dubbed PT-BR

New leaks from Capcom listed on Monday, 16, suggest the company’s projects that may be appearing in the year 2021, with the presence of Ace Attorney franchise ports, and Monster Hunter Rise and Stories 2 for PC. In addition, the documents bring news about Resident Evil Village, which should be released for the previous generation and have subtitles and dubbing PT-BR – scheduled for release in April 2021.

Earlier this month, Capcom suffered a hacker attack that made more than 1 TB of content available on the internet involving private employee data, calendars, partners and more. As a consequence, one of the supposed leaks made was the company’s planning schedule for 2021, which comes up with news especially for fans of the Monster Hunter saga.

According to the information, Great Ace Attorney 1 + 2 Collection will arrive on Switch and PS4 in Japan, with no forecast for a Western release. In addition, Capcom may be working on a physical medium for the game, adding the third game in the franchise in an exclusive bundle.

As for Monster Hunter, the recently announced MH Rise is expected to win its first demonstrations between January and March 2021, with a PC version scheduled for October of the same year. Monster Hunter Stories 2, previously exclusive to Nintendo Switch, should appear on the hybrid and on computers during the month of June.

Apparently, Capcom also works on an unprecedented IP code-named Guillotine, expected to arrive on the Switch in February 2021.

News about Resident Evil Village

The leak indicates that the long-awaited Resident Evil Village should be released in late April, winning standard versions for the PS4, Xbox One, and enhanced for the new generation, fully located in PT (dub and subtitle). A playable demo is also planned.

At the moment, all information should be treated as rumors.



