Resident Evil Village: Lady Dimitrescu’s height confirmed

In a note published on Resident Evil social networks, Tomonori Takano, art director of Resident Evill Village, commented a little more about the positive reception of the new title of the franchise and decided to put the drops in the “is”, clarifying the true height of the most new Internet darling, Lady Dimitrescu: she is 2.9 meters tall.

According to the artist, the height of the vampire was not just an impression that the players had when they saw the trailer for the Resident Evil Village ad, but rather a real characteristic of the villain that is expected to haunt fans during the game. Counting the sizes of the giant hat and heels (both unspecified), Lady Dimitrescu is an impressive 2.9 meters tall.

In the letter, Tomonori thanked fans for the positive feedback after the release of the content shown in the last Resident Evil Showcase, extolling the attention that Dimitrescu and his daughters received from the public. “These charming vampire characters are relentless in their search for Ethan, and I can’t wait for you to meet them when you enter Dimitrescu Castle in May,” she concludes.

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.