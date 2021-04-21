Resident Evil Village, Incredible duo cosplay Lady Dimitrescu and her daughter

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC, but already has many fans excited about the game. Especially with regard to the villain of the game: Lady Dimitrescu. After winning a cosplay from the tallest model in the world, it was the turn of a duo to recreate not only the gigantic character, but also one of her daughters.

Valentina Kryp and Agos Ashford played a very faithful mother and daughter respectively. Valentina rebuilt the gigantic villain, entitled to the famous light dress that shines the character. Agos, on the other hand, reproduced one of Lady Dimitrescu’s daughters in the game, with a bloodstained face as if she just had a “vampire banquet”.

Both managed to reproduce the characters in such a faithful way that their photos quickly became successful on the internet. The curious thing is that in the post shared on the Reddit website, many fans were curious about the height of the cosplayers, since Valentina is much taller than Agos, just as the villain is proportional to her daughters in the game.

Resident Evil Village is close to its official launch. Because of this, Capcom has been making demos of the game available at a certain time. Last Saturday (17), PS4 and PS5 players had eight hours to check out a version in Vila that will serve as a scenario for the game. However, this same demo took 30 minutes to complete.

Next Saturday (24), another demo will arrive on Sony’s consoles. And again it will only be available for eight hours, and giving players only 30 minutes to finish it. Only this time the scenario will be the castle of Mãe Miranda.