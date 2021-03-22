Resident Evil Village has PC requirements revealed

With the release of Resident Evil Village getting closer, it was only a matter of time before the minimum and recommended requirements of the PC game edition.

If you are interested in running the game on your computer, the minimum requirements were indicated considering an option “prioritize frame rate”, and even the chance to have a “preference for visuals” for those who guarantee the recommended specification (being that in this case the producer promises 4K and 60 or 45 frames per second depending on the video card).

See the minimum and recommended requirements below:

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Core i5-7500 or Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM or Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

DirectX: DirectX 12

Ray tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon 6700 XT

Estimated performance: 1080p and 60 fps (with the prioritize performance option enabled), and the frame rate may drop in more intense scenes

Recommended requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Core i7-7800 or Ryzen 5 5700

Memory: 16GB of RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 5700

DirectX: DirectX 12

Ray tracing: GeForce RTX 2070 or Radeon 6700 XT

Estimated performance: 1080p and 60 fps (with the prioritize visual option enabled), and the frame rate may drop in more intense scenes

Boards capable of delivering 4K

Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 (4K / 45fps).

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 (4K / 60fps).

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (4K / 45fps).

AMD Radeon RX 6800 (4K / 45fps).

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (4K / 60fps)

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.