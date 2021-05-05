Resident Evil Village Has 60 Fps and 4K on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Resident Evil Village: We are getting closer and closer to the release of Resident Evil: Village, and, as expected when a great title is about to hit the market, the Digital Foundry team did a technical analysis of what we can expect from the game versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

According to the analysis made by the team with the demonstrations already available, the game is able to run most of the time at 60 frames per second with 4K activated (the frame rate is unlocked), although Capcom has previously mentioned that the expected rate with the highest resolution is 45 frames per second. According to Digital Foundry, both versions of the game use the image reconstruction technique to improve this performance.

Another detail mentioned in the analysis is the fact that the Series X performs better with respect to Ray Tracing mode, with a performance of up to 9 to 10% higher in some scenes compared to PlayStation 5.

Comparison between Xbox Series X and S

Finally, when comparing the Series X with the S version, the website notes that the second edition has a framerate unlocked in the version with Ray Tracing (varying widely between 30 and 40 fps) at a resolution of 1440p, and 60 fps constant without the ray tracing.

Resident Evil: Village will be available to the public from May 7.