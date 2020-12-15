Resident Evil Village gets three new images

Resident Evil Village is one of the most anticipated games of 2021, and Capcom is helping to warm up our hype with a new wave of unpublished images for the next chapter in the main series, also known as Resident Evil 8.

The material was released for promotion on the IGN website, which also spoke with the game’s producer, Peter Fabiano. According to him, “this game is a summation of all the best elements of Resident Evil in the last 25 years”.

Also according to the producer, the game will have many puzzles and mysteries to solve, and the adventure will take place mostly in a village full of snow and enemies that appear for the first time in the series.



