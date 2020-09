Today (24), Capcom has already started its presentation at TGS 2020 with everything, and brought a new trailer for Resident Evil: Village and also new information about the new title of its zombie franchise. Check out the trailer below:

According to the company’s developers, Village will have more freedom than Resident Evil 7 and will allow players more chances to explore the extremely beautiful, yet scary environment. The title could also win versions for PS4 and Xbox One.