Resident Evil Village gets gameplay with werewolves and a lot of terror

Resident Evil Village: Next Thursday (15), Capcom will make the Resident Evil Showcase, an event with more news from Resident Evil: Village. However, Game Informer will have exclusive game content next month and has already brought a little gameplay sneak peek into what to expect from the company’s new horror franchise title.

In the video, we see some gameplay clips, showing the werewolf enemies, more details of the Resident Evil: Village map and even a brief look at a sniper in action. Check it out below:

Although short, the gameplay gives us more details than to expect from the horror game, which will have many other details and gameplay videos in the event on Thursday (15), which takes place at 19h of Brasília time.

Resident Evil: Village comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC on May 7, 2021.