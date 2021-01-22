Resident Evil: Village gets gameplay with LOTS news

During Resident Evil Direct, Capcom unveiled for the first time an unprecedented gameplay of Resident Evil: Village, which, so far, had won only small portions of gameplay in commercial actions.

The video reveals several details of the gameplay, such as the cold scenery of the village in which it takes place, defense and combat mechanics, a merchant and inventory similar to Resident Evil 4, bosses and much more. Check out:

The merchant is called ‘The Duke’, where it will be possible to buy and sell weapons, and make upgrades. In addition, the character has a very ‘peculiar’ appearance, and the player will encounter him in several different situations.