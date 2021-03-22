Resident Evil Village: game will have showcase in April

Capcom announced today (22) a Resident Evil Showcase for April, without a specific date. The digital event will focus on Resident Evil Village, the next release that arrives on May 7th.

According to the company, on the occasion news will be revealed about the plot and gameplay of the game. The announcement came just this Monday when the zombie franchise turns 25. Also today, the Japanese developer released the title specifications for the PC.

The #ResidentEvil25thAnniversary begins today! The next Resident Evil Showcase goes live in April – catch up on the latest showcase info, an open beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse, and more! 🌿 https://t.co/lq7EZi8MEI pic.twitter.com/RBfAVSwlmP — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 22, 2021

