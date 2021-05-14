Resident Evil Village: Game Inspirations And Tributes To Terror

Resident Evil Village: The title is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7, now with Ethan Winters in search of his daughter, Rose, in a mysterious village in Europe that concentrates a series of peculiar figures. Several of them have to do with subgenres and works from different aspects of horror, cinema and literature, as has been the case since the first game of the franchise. But do you know the inspirations for the main creatures in Resident Evil Village?

Lady Dimitrescu

Being the most famous character in the game even before the release, Alcina Dimitrescu is the leader of a family made up of three more daughters – all vampires thirsting for blood and torture.

According to the game’s art director, Tomonori Takano, the character design was built to escape the classic inspirations of bloodsuckers. Still, some characteristics remained, and an example of this is that Dracula had three brides in his quarters.

The character is reminiscent of the behavior of Countess Elizabeth Bathory, a noblewoman who lived in 16th century Hungary and tortured peasants to bathe in the victims’ blood.

The Japanese urban legend Hasshaku-sama also influenced some of her characteristics: it is the ghost of a tall woman, wearing a white dress and wearing a long hat. Morticia, the matriarch of the Addams Family, was also one of the inspirations.

The castle where they live has a typical Gothic aspect of works that depict vampires. Some films by the British producer Hammer, such as The Vampire of the Night (1958), have a little bit of this mysterious European air that may also have been used as inspiration.