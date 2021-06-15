Resident Evil Village Extra Downloadable Content Coming

Resident Evil Village extra downloadable content is coming. Capcom has announced that preparations for extra downloadable content for Resident Evil Village have begun. The company made the announcement at the event it organized as part of E3 2021. In the statement, it was stated that the downloadable content was prepared in line with the high demand from users.

What is known about the subject is limited to these for now. However, the company’s statement indicates that more content may be prepared in the future, featuring Lady Dimitrescu, the game’s most popular character.

Another possibility is the return of Ada Wong, another fan-favorite character. It was seen with a leak that appeared before that Ada Wong was planned to appear in Resident Evil Village. It remains unclear when this extra downloadable content will be available.

The online multiplayer game Resident Evil RE:Verse will also meet the players next month. Anyone who owns Resident Evil Village will be able to access this game at no extra cost.