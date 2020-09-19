Resident Evil Village: Everything We Know So Far

We review all the data of Resident Evil Village, seen again in the past PS5 Showcase, and that will arrive throughout the next year for the next gen.

We are probably not very daring if we say that the Resident Evil franchise is now in one of its best moments in history, if it has ever had bad ones, since when it was not going down the paths that classic fans expect – Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6-, the sales accompanied, and in what way. However we come from a few years where Capcom is being capable of something unheard of as it is to satisfy practically everyone. On the one hand, it recovers the oldest aspect of survival horror with the fantastic remake of Resident Evil 2 and the remarkable Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, while the main saga continues the trend of independent titles such as Outlast or Amnesia: The Dark Descent, with the production values ​​of a large publisher. Resident Evil Village is the culmination of this formula that does not forget what has made it popular: terror, jump scares and management of limited resources.

It has been 3 years since Capcom knew how to correctly reinvent one of its most popular licenses, if not the most popular one, and as we said, on the basis that small studios such as Red Barrels or Frictional Games had laid in previous years. Resident Evil 7 is surely the strongest break with the previous installments in the already long history of the franchise, even more than the fourth part compared to the original trilogy, but that was not an obstacle to currently becoming the fourth installment more sold. A great merit, without a doubt, considering that those that occupy the podium -5, 6 and 4, respectively- have reached several generations. Thus, after the horror lived with the Bakers and thinking that he could rest easy, Ethan Winters returns as the protagonist and does so due to the problems caused by, it seems, is less than Chris Redfield, at least according to the official description of the game according to Capcom itself. “Years after the nightmare, Ethan Winters has achieved some stability and a normal life with his family. A life that will soon be destroyed by a hero of yesteryear, Chris Redfield, ”they say.



