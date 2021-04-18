Resident Evil Village Demo Released

Resident Evil Village had been waiting to hit the market for a long time. aims to give players the best experience in the series. The developer company Capcom has released a new demo video for the Resident Evil Village game.

Many features and details about the Resident Evil Village have emerged through the demo. The information that the main character Ethan Winters has a dual personality also attracted attention among the details that were revealed.

Ethan Winters, the main character of Resident Evil Village, is a schizophrenic?

The demo of the Resident Evil Village game gave a lot of clues about the production. Highlights include the dual personality of the main character Ethan Winters. The character, who was in the previous game of the series, Resident Evil 7, stands out with his not talking too much. Capcom states that they are working hard on this character and they want to take his development to the next level. In the demo shown, we can already see the development of this character.

You can watch the Resident Evil demo video released by Capcom below:

Fans will have to wait for the final game to see how the story of Resident Evil Village unfolds and how deep Ethan Winters’ character development is. However, based on the Resident Evil Village demo, it is suggested that Ethan Winters’ personal aspects will be more detailed than RE7.

Resident Evil Village ambitious about ‘experience of war’

In RE 7, we know that Ethan Winters avoids action due to his limited combat experience. However, in this game, we will see a much improved performance at the point of war experience by bringing character development to the line level.

The released Resident Evil Village demo forces players to walk through the tall grass at some point, which makes them attacked by the Lycans (werewolves). These werewolf-like creatures can attack Ethan and cut them with tools such as knives. That’s why they prove to be an extremely formidable threat. Fortunately, Ethan Winters is much more experienced in using knives, pistols and shotguns than the previous game.

Many details continue to emerge for the game, where we will witness Ethan’s struggle to find his missing daughter Rose. The demo, which is released shortly before the release date, promises high tension to the players. Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7 for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.