Resident Evil Village Demo Now Available on PS5

The demo starring Maiden and which is exclusive to the Sony console is now available for download. Resident Evil Village today unveiled new gameplay, release date, and playable platforms.

In addition, it has also come with a joy for Resident Evil fans: the presence of an exclusive demo for PS5 that is available to download from now on the Playstation Store. The demo puts us in the shoes of Maiden, who has to try to escape from a dungeon, so we will not control Ethan in this test. Capcom has already said that it plans to release another demo in the spring for all platforms.

It is important to emphasize that this demo wants to show what the game looks like with the RE Engine on the new generation of consoles, and that is why it is not part of a part of the final game, which stars the same character as in Resident Evil 7. From In fact, during the showcase it has already been explained that we will not be able to shoot or block, one of the novelties in terms of mechanics for this new installment.

How to download Maiden, the Resident Evil 8 demo for PS5

To access the demo of Resident Evil Village for PS5, which is called Maiden Resident Evil Visual Demo, you simply have to enter the Playstation Store from your console and select it on the main screen, where it is available. If you don’t see it, look for it by writing Maiden in the magnifying glass at the top right. Once you are in the Maiden file, you will see that there is a button where she says “download demo”. If you click there, the download will begin.

The demo has a weight of 3.95 gigs that will be downloaded as long as you have enough space on your hard drive. If you do not have access to the console and you want to prepare it for download, you can also use the url available from the PC in your browser and that you can find here. Just hit add to library and when you connect the console, it will download.

It should be noted that in addition to the visual demonstration of Maiden, the Resident Evil Village product file has also been uploaded, so it can now be reserved in its different digital versions.