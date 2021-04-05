Resident Evil Village: cosplayler Lady Dimitrescu

Since Resident Evil Village was announced, the game’s great villain, Lady Dimitrescu has stolen the spotlight. And much of the attention is turned to her height well above the standards. Thinking about it, the ex-basketball player, and current tallest model in the world, Ekaterina Lisina, did a cosplay of the character that enchants by her realism, mainly by the size of Lisina.

The model made a rehearsal in a castle that recreates the scene of the demo of Resident Evil Village, already available for PS5. Ekaterina also posted a video on her Instagram saying that she spent countless hours working on the cosplay creation process.

Ekaterina Lisina is a former basketball player from Russia and was a bronze medalist at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. She retired shortly thereafter to pursue a modeling career. Today, Lisina holds the certificate of the Guinness Book, the Book of Records, of the tallest model in the world, with 2.05 meters in height.

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PCs. Check out more images of the model’s incredible cosplay: