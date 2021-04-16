Resident Evil Village: consoles and PC will receive 60-minute demo

Resident Evil Village: Capcom announced, on Thursday (15) during the Resident Evil Showcase, that the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC (Steam) will receive a demo of Resident Evil Village. The demo will be available on May 2 in Asia and Europe and May 1 in North America and Brazil.

The game will have up to 60 minutes of gameplay, according to Capcom. In that time, the player will be able to explore the village and the castle area. It will be possible to walk through the two scenarios or choose which one will be explored.

The demo will be available for only 24 hours. In Brazil, it can be accessed on May 1st from 9:00 pm (Brasília time) and preload can be done from April 29th at 9:00 pm.

PS4 and PS5 owners will receive early access to this demo, which will be split in two. The first part, called “Village Demo”, will arrive on April 18th in Asia and Europe and April 17th in North America and Brazil. The second part, “Castle Demo”, arrives on April 25 in Asia and Europe and April 24 in North America and Brazil. The anticipated PlayStation version will be available for just 8 hours.

