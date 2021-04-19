Resident Evil Village Console Details Revealed

Resident Evil Village game, console details have been officially announced. Shortly before the highly anticipated Resident Evil Village release, many details have come to light.

It has been determined at what resolution and fps (frame rate) players will play Resident Evil Village on consoles. New tips relevant to Resident Evil Village are listed in a grid of tips.

Resident Evil Village supports high resolution on consoles

Capcom posted an image showing resolution and frame rates for Resident Evil Village on consoles. According to the information explained in the table, it is possible to play the game at 60 fps with 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X devices. However, it draws attention as a footnote that the frame rate will drop to 45 fps when the ray tracing feature is turned on.

Resident Evil Village will run at 1440p (resolution) / 45 fps on Xbox Series S consoles, and 1080p / 60 fps on Xbox One X consoles. When set to high resolution, the game will drop to 30 fps on the Xbox Series S console. Xbox One players will be able to run the game at 900p / 30 fps.

PlayStation 4 Pro players will be able to play Resident Evil Village at 1080p / 60 fps. When high resolution ie 4K is enabled, the game will drop from 60 fps to 30 fps. The game will run at 900p / 45 fps on the Playstation 4 console. In the Stadia cloud service, it will be possible to play the game at 1080p / 60 fps or 4K / 60 fps. In addition, in Stadia, it can be upgraded to 4K quality using dynamic resolution.

For the consoles we mentioned above, you can see the resolution and fps details in the table below:

We encountered many details about the game during the Resident Evil Village screening, which was released in the past weeks. Among the information that has emerged, the detail that the Mercenaries mode will return was noted. The producer company announced that Resident Evil 4 has introduced VR feature for Oculus Quest 2. Netflix announced that the CGI movie Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be released in July. He also shared the future of Resident Evil content to Dead by Daylight game in June.

What are your thoughts on the Resident Evil Village game, which has been announced and advertised for a long time? Do you think we can play the game without any problems at the promised resolution? Do not neglect to state your guesses in the comments section.