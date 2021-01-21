Resident Evil: Village confirmed to be voiced as PT-BR

During the Loading channel’s Multiverso program, Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil 8: Village will be dubbed in Brazilian Portuguese, becoming the first in the franchise to have full PT-BR location (so far, some games in the series have only had subtitles) in Portuguese).

Producer Peter Fabiano said in a video during the statement that this is something “fans have been asking for a long time” and that they are now finally happy to announce that Resident Evil: Village will have subtitles and dubbing in PT-BR. Check out:

In addition to the news announced now, Capcom will have a Resident Evil Direct at 7 pm GMT to show more details of Resident Evil: Village and “other surprises”.

Resident Evil: Village will arrive sometime in 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series S / X and PC.