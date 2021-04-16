Resident Evil Village: check resolution and performance of each platform

Resident Evil Village: Today (15), during the Resident Evil Showcase broadcast we had several information about the Resident Evil Village, such as details of the story and enemies, a new demo that will have 60 minutes and The Mercenaries mode, with new additions that will spice up the gameplay. But did you think it was over? Found it wrong! Capcom also revealed how the game will run on each platform, check out the following:

PS5: 4K HDR / 60 fps

PS5 (Ray Tracing on): 4K HDR / 45 fps

PS4 Pro: 1080p / 60 fps

PS4 Pro (High resolution mode): 4k HDR / 30 fps

PS4: 900p / 45 fps

Xbox Series X: 4K HDR / 60 fps

Xbox Series X (Ray Tracing on): 4K HDR / 45 fps

Xbox Series S: 1440p HDR / 45 fps

Xbox Series S (Ray Tracing on): 1440p HDR / 30 fps

Xbox One X: 1080p / 60 fps

Xbox One X (High Resolution mode): 4K HDR / 30 fps

Xbox One: 900p / 30 fps

Stadia: 1080p / 60 fps or 4K / 60 fps (4K with upscale and dynamic resolution)

