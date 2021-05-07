Resident Evil: Village: Check Out The Game’s Launch Trailer

Resident Evil: Village: We are less than 24 hours from the official launch of Resident Evil: Village, and to celebrate the occasion Capcom has released a game launch trailer.

The recording you see below does not bring any more specific elements of gameplay or unpublished areas, but focuses on lightly presenting a little bit of the ambience that we may encounter throughout the journey, in addition to some characters that will be fundamental pieces for the progress of the same.

Resident Evil: Village will be available for PC and consoles, and you can already check the opinion of the Voxel team about the game by clicking here.