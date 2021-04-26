Resident Evil Village: Capcom Extends Demo Availability

Resident Evil Village: Capcom listened to its fans and announced a change to the availability schedule for the next Resident Evil Village demo. The preview that will be released at 9 pm this Saturday (1) and will have an hour duration can be played until May 9, a Sunday.

Previously, Capcom’s plan was to keep the demo available to play for 24 hours only. That is, players interested in testing the horror game for free would be required to download and play the one-hour preview this weekend.

Capcom said it listened to users’ complaints because of the small window of previews released on PlayStation and decided to apply the change in the demo for multiple platforms. “We have listened to your comments and are extending the availability of the 60-minute multiplatform demo of Resident Evil Village.”

With the news, players will be able to download and play the demo until 9 pm on May 9 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It is important to note, however, that the demonstration still has a time limit of 60 minutes.

The Resident Evil Village demo will arrive this weekend and will allow players to explore Lady Dimitrescu’s castle and the village in which the game takes place. The content is similar to what already appeared in the two previews released on Sony consoles this month.

PS4 and PS5 players were able to play the 30-minute village and castle demonstrations. The previews were available between Saturday night and Sunday morning for the past two weekends.

Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Google Stadia and PC.