Today (21), Capcom revealed that Resident Evil: Village will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC on May 7, 2021. The biggest news is that the game will also reach the old generation, something that has not been confirmed so far (only new generation).

It’s a good new! Whoever purchases the game for PS4 and Xbox One will have a free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series!

